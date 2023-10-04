The Duke Basketball Roundup is back to do what it does best on Episode 540: overanalyze scrimmage video!

First off, Sam’s back from working too hard, so Donald and Jason give him the floor to put a bow on the Duke-Notre Dame game and give his thoughts. Then we move to the raw uncut. Duke Men’s Basketball released a nine minute scrimmage video from an intrasquad scrimmage it had last weekend with ACC officials. It’s time to overanalyze, y’all.

First, we discuss Kyle Filipowski and TJ Power and how good they looked. Could TJ Power challenge for that 5th starting spot? We then move to the guards, discussing the competition for playing time between Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Jared McCain, and Caleb Foster. It’s going to be a good one that only makes the team better.

After the break, we discuss Christian Reeves and how he looked great in the second half of the video. Will he be the #1 pick in the NBA Draft? Will he get off the bench for Duke this season? These are two questions that must be answered. We cover the rest of the team and how each player in the video looked as we round out the raw uncut.

Finally, the transfer portal season has shortened just a bit, from 60 days to 45 days. We discuss what that means for college basketball (and football) and what it means for the players who decide to switch schools.

