Duke Recruiting: A Surprising Take On Cooper Flagg And UConn

Know how we sometimes look to sites from other fan bases to get an idea of recruiting sentiment? It’s a great way to get an idea of how a particular battle is going. Syracuse sites have been great for this because the SU staff does a good job of identifying talented players early and cultivating them...then predictably losing out on them later. You can always tell when Orange Nation knows it’s over.

Well this link is not that. Not exactly.

What it is is a story from the Hartford Courant, one of the many papers that make up the Horde, which is what they call the media that covers UConn basketball.

This story doesn’t explicitly tip UConn’s hand about Cooper Flagg, but it does make us curious: why would a local publication write a column with a headline like this? Does UConn men’s basketball even need Cooper Flagg?

Here’s what the writer says to introduce the idea:

“Huskies fans are understandably excited about this development, but what if he doesn’t choose UConn?

“It’s a thought fans don’t even want in their heads right now, and that’s understandable– why even put that energy out there in the universe? But what if we told you that capturing Flagg, a potential future No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and a prospect who’s drawn comparisons to Victor Wembanyama— wouldn’t necessarily help UConn’s chances of winning a title?”

We don’t presume to know why he wrote this. Perhaps he just wanted to be contrarian. Maybe he likes the idea of tweaking his magnificently obsessed readers.

But it’s also possible - and we emphasize here that we have no idea if this is the reason - that he’s heard enough from people at Connecticut to conclude that Flagg is not going to be a Husky.

We certainly wouldn’t bet the farm on this, or even a single barnyard chicken, but it is rather curious, isn’t it?