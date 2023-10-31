ACC Roundup - Louisville Falls To A D-II Exhibition Opponent And Lots Of Virginia Links

In Barry’s column today, he explores the last season-opening loss for all ACC teams. Too bad it didn't cover exhibition losses. They don’t happen all that often, but they do take place from time to time, as Louisville found out Monday evening.

After thrashing Simmons College in the first exhibition game by 41, the Cardinals fell to D-II Kentucky Wesleyan, 71-68.

Obviously it’s not ideal. No one wants to lose any game, not even an exhibition.

Coach Kenny Payne said “If there’s one pass and a shot, or a ball screen and a shot, you’re not creating offense for your teammates, and the offense becomes stagnant — we saw some of that. We tried hard at times, but again it’s not good enough.”

Still, it’s just an exhibition and it’s a chance to get some free lessons.

Speaking of exhibitions, Duke’s upcoming opponent, Pembroke, played at Houston where Laurinburg native and Pembroke grad Kelvin Sampson coaches. The Braves lost, 86-47.

Judah Mintz has had all he can stand and he can’t stands no more!

Syracuse’s sophomore guard feels like Syracuse is not getting the respect it deserves and he’s ready to do something about it. We’ll see. It’s an exciting but uncertain time in Syracuse with Jim Boeheim now retired and Adrian Autry taking over. It’s an intriguing season to say the least and Syracuse has some interesting potential.

Up in HooVille, Tony Bennett says he’s really pleased with Ryan Dunne’s progress. He sounds like a classic Tony Bennett development project. Not to say he’s a project, but you get the idea.

Basketball has swept the world, especially since the 1992 Dream Team, but not so much in India. So we’re curious about UVA’s Ishan Sharma, a Canadian who will, we think, be the first person of Indian descent to play in the ACC.