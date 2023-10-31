549 - Sam Klein Says Farewell To The DBR Podcast

The Duke Basketball Roundup is getting a little bit smaller. Longtime co-host Sam Klein announces he is leaving the pod, though he promises to still show up every now and then when the mood (or the news) suits him. This episode features Sam reflecting on the nine years he has been alongside Jason and Donald on this little experiment that has so far begat well over 500 episodes.

The simple truth is that Sam was always the heart and the humor of the DBR Podcast and there is no way to replace him. Donald and Jason will carry on, with a rotating series of occasional guest-hosts who all will pale in comparison to Sam. If you are going to miss Sam as much as the rest of us, drop him a line at DBRPodcast at gmail-dot-com.

