Last Opening Losses For ACC Teams

This year’s opening clashes hardly constitute basketball profiles in courage. Not a single ACC team dares take on a Power Five opponent to open the season. Not a single ACC member raises its head above the power-rating parapet to risk a visit to an opponent’s home court to launch its ’24 efforts.

Just a lot of tune-ups, what Jim Valvano called “bops”. Plenty of guarantees being paid.

This lack of formidable openers is a departure from recent years, as in 2020-21 when BC started out with a Villanova faceoff and Notre Dame tried Michigan State. Both lost.

At least ACC teams got to sidestep each other in openers, unlike the internecine clashes that inaugurated the 2020 season in a mildly interesting effort to generate excitement out of the gate.

Georgia Tech, Pitt and, surprisingly, Virginia lost their 2021-22 openers. Those defeats presaged disappointing seasons for each team.

Several original ACC programs enter this season trying to keep intact long runs of unblemished debuts.

Duke hasn’t tasted defeat in an opener since 2000. Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils, coming off a dominating 37-2 season that culminated with a loss to UConn in the 1999 NCAA championship game, lost four players early to the pros, the first of Coach K’s tenure. (Elton Brand, Trajan Langdon, Corey Maggette, William Avery). Then they dropped their ’00 opener at Madison Square Garden to Stanford, a far-future ACC rival, and immediately followed with another MSG defeat, again at the hands of Connecticut.

The Blue Devils, with five double-figure scorers led by upperclassmen Shane Battier and Chris Carrawell, proceeded to win their next 18 games, won the ACC tournament, and fell to Florida in the Sweet 16.

There were also 1-point escapes against Seton Hall in 2002 and Belmont in 2012. Duke’s first 2023-24 opponent is the Ivy League’s Dartmouth. The Big Green, leader among a dozen D-I schools in downhill skiing, went 10-16 last season in men’s basketball.

North Carolina last stumbled out of the gate in 2005. Stellar playmaker Raymond Felton served a one-game suspension for breaking a minor NCAA rule in summer play. Backup Quentin Thomas filled in for Felton as the Heels suffered a loss to Santa Clara. Roy Williams’s second Tar Heel squad lost only three more times, marching to the first of his three NCAA titles at Chapel Hill.

This year UNC faces Radford in its season debut.

The leader among ACC opening day unbeatables is Clemson, which hasn’t lost a season debut in nearly four decades. The Tigers were long needled about their losing streak at Chapel Hill but can brag on this modest string of victories that began in 1985 under coach Cliff Ellis, who’s still plugging away at Coastal Carolina.

The ‘85 Tigers were tripped up by UT-Chattanooga in an NIT opener. They were led by guard Vince Hamilton and big man Horace Grant. Two seasons later Grant was chosen the only ACC Player of the Year ever from Clemson.

One estimable ACC debut winning streak ended last year.

Louisville lost its first game of the 2004 season to Iowa in overtime as a C-USA member. UL, which dubiously touts the KFC Yum! Center, its home court, as “the world’s most spectacular arena”, hadn’t dropped an opener in the nearly two decades since.

Until 2022-23, when the Cards lost by a point to Bellarmine, a school in Louisville that plays its home games at Freedom Hall, UL’s old haunts. The Knights finished ’23 with a 15-18 record overall, 9-9 in the ASUN League.

The Cards went on to lose nine straight and 28 overall. This year Louisville starts with Maryland-Baltimore County, forever renowned for knocking off No.1 Virginia by 20 points as a 16-seed in the 2018 NCAAs.

Last season’s other opening day ACC loser was Florida State, topped by in-state rival Stetson. That was the first of four straight defeats to start a 2022-23 season in which FSU dropped 23 overall. This year Leonard Hamilton’s club opens on Nov. 10, a week later than any other ACC member, against Kennesaw State.

Until recently the Owls were coached by genial Al Skinner. The former BC coach, the last sustained success directing the Eagles before being foolishly fired in 2010, lost two-thirds of his games at Kennesaw State from 2016 through 2019.

Two new likely punching bags appear as ACC opening opponents in 2023-24: the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), facing Miami, last year’s ACC leader, and Tarleton State, a proudly “dry” member of the Texas A&M university system.

The TS Texans also belong to the Western Athletic Conference, a forgotten and once formidable league that lives on despite being shorn of its football-playing schools after the 2013 season.