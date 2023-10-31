YouTube Gold: Behind The Scenes Of Cooper Flagg’s Commitment Video

As you know by now, Cooper Flagg publicly committed to Duke Monday morning. He had planned to announce last week, but the disgusting mass shooting in Maine understandably led Flagg to postpone his announcement.

As it turns out, he worked with Slam Magazine on his announcement, which means that there was considerable planning and coordination. It wasn’t as close a decision as it might have seemed, in other words.

This video is behind the scenes, as they say, and it allows Flagg to talk about growing up in Maine and his emergence as a highly regarded prospect.

It also features his less celebrated twin brother Ace, who is emerging as a fine prospect in his own right. He’s certainly not in Cooper’s class at this point, but he’s improving and Montverde coach Kevin Boyle calls him a definite D-1 prospect.

It’s intriguing to think about how things work out with twins. Kyle Filipowski’s twin brother, Matt, is at Harvard, playing for former Blue Devil point guard Tommy Amaker. They’re not identical twins but Matt is also 7-0 and is more of a defensive force than Kyle is.

And looming on the horizon, the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, are being hotly recruited. Carlos’s kids are not identical either, with Cameron at about 6-9 and Cayden 6-3.