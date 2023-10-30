548 - Emergency Pod!! Cooper Flagg to Duke!!

So, this is a crazy episode of the Duke Basketball Roundup. About 31 minutes into the podcast, we found out — LIVE — that super-recruit Cooper Flagg had committed to Duke. You get to hear the guys react in real-time to this major piece of recruiting news that sets up the 2024-25 Blue Devils to be one of the best teams in the land. Flagg is considered a “generational talent,” and may be the best defensive wing we have seen at Duke in many years.
Meanwhile, the beginning of the podcast features Jason, Sam, and Donald talking about the Preseason ACC rankings and the All-ACC teams. Plenty of Blue Devils show up on the lists including Flip, Proctor, McCain, and Foster. Oh, and the guys also talk about Duke’s secret scrimmage with Villanova on Saturday. News about that event has been hard to come by but the Roundup has some sources who told us a bit about what happened.
- In Landing Cooper Flagg, Jon Scheyer Cements Duke’s Status As a Recruiting Juggernaut
- Cooper Flagg Has Message For Duke Fans After Committing to Blue Devils Over UConn
- What Cooper Flagg’s commitment means for him and Duke
- Cooper Flagg picks Duke basketball over UConn
- Nation’s top recruit Cooper Flagg chooses Duke over UConn
- Duke commit Cooper Flagg partners with SLAM, releases shirts for Lewiston-Auburn Response Fund
- Projected top pick in ‘25 NBA draft Cooper Flagg commits to Duke - ESPN
- Duke basketball recruiting: Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, gives Blue Devils top class
- Cooper Flagg Announces He’s Headed to Duke on the Cover of SLAM 247 | SLAM
- Cooper Flagg, the nation’s top high school player, commits to Duke
- Duke Blue Devils basketball lands top high school basketball recruit in Class of 2024
- Cooper Flagg’s commitment proves Duke basketball’s staying power under Jon Scheyer
- What Cooper Flagg brings to Duke basketball as top-ranked recruit
- 2024 top recruit Cooper Flagg commits to Duke men’s basketball over UConn, Kansas
- Maine native Cooper Flagg, the top high school basketball senior in the country, commits to Duke
- Cooper Flagg commits to Duke
- Cooper Flagg picks Duke basketball over UConn
- Cooper Flagg announces Duke commitment: Why No. 1 player in 2024 is the top American prospect in a decade
- Cooper Flagg, No. 1 recruit in nation, commits to Duke over UConn men’s basketball program
Loading comments...