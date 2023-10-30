548 - Emergency Pod!! Cooper Flagg to Duke!!

So, this is a crazy episode of the Duke Basketball Roundup. About 31 minutes into the podcast, we found out — LIVE — that super-recruit Cooper Flagg had committed to Duke. You get to hear the guys react in real-time to this major piece of recruiting news that sets up the 2024-25 Blue Devils to be one of the best teams in the land. Flagg is considered a “generational talent,” and may be the best defensive wing we have seen at Duke in many years.

Meanwhile, the beginning of the podcast features Jason, Sam, and Donald talking about the Preseason ACC rankings and the All-ACC teams. Plenty of Blue Devils show up on the lists including Flip, Proctor, McCain, and Foster. Oh, and the guys also talk about Duke’s secret scrimmage with Villanova on Saturday. News about that event has been hard to come by but the Roundup has some sources who told us a bit about what happened.