Caleb Love Is Heading Back To Cameron Soon. What Should Duke Fans Expect?

Recently we looked at Caleb Love’s post-season comments last spring after talking to Hubert Davis and being hurt by Davis’s response to his questions about his role at UNC going forward.

Love: What do you see my future as?

Davis: I don’t know.

Then of course, he decided to transfer, first heading to Michigan and after that didn't work out, making Arizona his Plan B.

Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd has said that it’s been easy to work with Love, which may come as a surprise to Davis.

This leads to one of the more intriguing questions for the upcoming season: was what happened at UNC Love’s fault? Or Davis’s?

Early results - and this is very minimal data against a weak opponent - suggest it might not have been Love: the mercurial guard hit 9-12 against Lewis-Clark State and 3-3 from three point range.

Is this a dig at UNC? You decide:

“I don’t have to force anything in this system. In this system, you’re gonna get plenty of shots, plenty of opportunities to score and do all those things. I just feel like with me being the experienced player that I am, watching a lot of film and being coached by my coaches or teammates, I know when to make the right read...We play a lot faster. We play a lot with a lot more movement and cutting. That’s different than what I’ve been used to. It’s been great knowing you’re going to get easy baskets and not have to force anything because within our offense you can a lot of easy buckets, with guys creating for each other. We’re really just really just hooping — coach Lloyd lets us play with a lot of freedom within his system, and it’s been great.”

Love’s first big challenge as a Wildcat will come in a familiar environment as Arizona visits Cameron on November 10th.

A lot of people assume that for UNC, losing Davis means addition by subtraction...but what if it’s not? What if Love emerges as a tremendous player for Arizona and UNC has a less-than-spectacular season again?

Even if UNC does very well and Love does too, there are going to be a lot of questions about how Love was managed in Chapel Hill.

Incidentally, you can bid on Blue Healer tickets for that game. The auction is currently up to $1,730.