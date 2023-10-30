 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Is A Blue Devil!

Big news today for Jon Scheyer & Company

By JD King
Cooper Flagg was down to two schools, as you probably know, and he has chosen Duke. It’s huge victory for Jon Scheyer, who is just a second-year coach. However, he hit the ground running and has been recruiting at an absolutely surreal level.

Flagg is seen as perhaps the most promising recruit since LeBron James just after the turn of the century. We say recruit even though everyone understood that James was not going to college, so perhaps the best way to put is best high school player since LeBron.

However you want to put it, Flagg is immensely promising. He has shown immense talent on both ends of the court and he does not shy away from clutch situations.

All that said, the reality is that being great in high school is no guarantee of being great in college, much less the NBA. Many players came to college as The Man and left as, well, something less than that. We hope Flagg lives up to the hype of course, but if not, we hope that he takes advantage of the many things that Duke offers. However it works out, it’s an immense opportunity for him and we’re thrilled that he’s going to be a Blue Devil.

We’ll have more on this soon.

