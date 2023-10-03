Duke Recruiting: Flagg Cancels Kansas Visit

If you haven’t seen it, Cooper Flagg has canceled his visit to Kansas, which likely means that he is down to Duke and UConn.

He visited UConn recently and apparently it went fairly well, but his visit to Duke comes during Countdown to Craziness and he’ll get to see Cameron when it’s amped pretty high. It’s not the same as a game of course - nothing matches that - but it’s still a great time to see how the place gets for basketball.

We don’t really trust the various outlets that predict who is going where. It was only a few weeks ago that people had Flory Bidunga going to Duke before he chose Kansas, and we still remember that Dereck Lively was heading to Kentucky until he wasn’t.

So take off of that with a grain of salt.

That said, if you go to Countdown to Craziness, maybe you could be a bit louder than you normally would.