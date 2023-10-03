A Really Cool Links Run From The DBR Boards

Over on the DBR Board, poster Brevity has put together a tremendous collection of links from NBA Media Day.

And unlike some other Triangle schools, Duke has a lot of players in the NBA. There are members of the Brotherhood in cities like LA, Dallas, Memphis, Detroit, New Orleans, Washington, Phoenix, Orlando, New York, San Antonio, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City and Charlotte.

This list has a brief description about each story. One of the most interesting is AJ Griffin imagining checking into a game for Atlanta against Milwaukee, where his dad now coaches. He should call Austin Rivers about that.

Some other interesting notes: Mark Williams injured his shooting hand and has been putting in a lot of work on his left hand...Dariq Whitehead is still recuperating from his foot surgery...Trajan Langdon says that Zion Williamson is “coming in with an edge”...Grayson Allen continues to answer questions about his Duke days...Tyus Jones also talks about how much he is enjoying fatherhood...lots of good stuff so dig right in!