Our Dartmouth Auction Closes At 11:00 P.M. Tonight

Duke will get the season officially started against Dartmouth on November 6th and that auction closes tonight at 11:00 p.m.

As of this posting, the Blue Healer tickets are going for $210.00.

There haven’t been a lot of details to link after the “secret scrimmage” against Villanova, but it sounds like Duke showed a lot of potential and also like Kyle Filipowski is hitting a new level after his summer surgeries so you’ll get a chance to see what could be a very special team.

Duke returns a lot of talent and brings in four more gifted freshmen. Watching this group grow is going to be an awful lot of fun and watching them in Cameron, the single best place to watch a college basketball game, is something you shouldn’t miss. And if you’ve never been, this is your chance to go and to experience something that you’ll talk about for the rest of your life. And you’ll get to support the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons, which is doing vital work training African doctors. Read the web site and you’ll get an idea of why it matters.

Bid now and we’ll see you in Cameron!