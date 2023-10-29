Brotherhood Watch: A Bourbon Street Reunion

Aside from national championship teams and possibly the spectacular 1978 run, has there ever been a more fun Duke team than the 2018-19 group?

That team had outstanding upperclassmen in Grayson Allen, Jordan Goldwire and Jack White, but the stars were freshmen. Tre Jones emerged as a superb defense-first guard while RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson developed a tremendous chemistry.

Williamson was the dominant talent in that group but he was smart enough to publicly say that Jones drove the bus and to also call it “RJ’s team.”

There was never any sign of tension or jealousy between the two rising stars; indeed they celebrated each other consistently as this photo brilliantly illustrated. And when we’ve seen them together in the NBA, their friendship seems to have endured.

They met again Saturday, as Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans topped Barrett’s New York Knicks, 96-87. And while both played well, with Williamson shooting 12-17 for 24 points and Barrett scoring 18 on 7-16 from the floor, the star was arguably another former Blue Devil.

Williamson’s Pelican teammate, Brandon Ingram, racked up 26 points on 11-17 shooting.

While Barrett is playing well, the Knicks are off to a slow start at 1-2. The Pelicans on the other hand are 2-0 and if they can stay healthy (which hasn’t been easy the last couple of years), this team could do a lot of damage.