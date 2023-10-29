Duke And Villanova’s Secret Scrimmage Is Still Pretty Secret

Duke and Villanova had a so-called secret scrimmage Saturday and let the Twitter wars begin!

People are arguing about who won, as if it was an actual game. Of course it’s not and winning and losing is not the point. The point is to analyze strengths and weaknesses and to try things that coaches want to look at.

There’s very little definite news about it, but one thing that is really encouraging and exciting: according to Jeff Goodman, via Twitter of course, was the play of Kyle Filipowski: “I don’t really care about the scores much in these secret scrimmages, but something that is important for Duke is that Kyle Filipowski - coming off a pair of offseason hip surgeries — looked VERY GOOD in today’s secret scrimmage against Villanova, per sources.”

That’s great news for Duke of course but what we’d also like to get a sense of is how the guards played. We all have a pretty good idea/expectation of what the starters - Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach - can do, but we’d love to get a sense of where Jaylen Blakes and Jaden Schutt are, and also the two elite freshmen guards, Jared McCain and Caleb Foster.

Incidentally, this is the second year that Duke has had a scrimmage as opposed to a second exhibition game, which is another way that Jon Scheyer is putting his own mark on the program.