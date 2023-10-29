YouTube Gold: The Thrill Is Gone

Riley B. King was born in Itta Bena, Mississippi, in 1925 and it didn't take him too long to figure out that he had a serious craving for music.

His love for it took him to Memphis where he began to work at a radio station and also met T-Bone Walker, who played an electric guitar, which King realized spoke to him. He soon acquired his own. On his radio show he soon became known as Beale Street Blues Boy, then Blues Boy, and, finally, the name that became legendary: B.B. King.

King had an enormous influence on music. He expanded his audience dramatically, touring with bands like The Rolling Stones.

In this recording from 1971, King played his version of The Thrill Is Gone, a song originally recorded by Roy Hawkins and Rick Darnell. As you can tell the original is quite different. King’s guitar is about as close as crying as an instrument can get.

This video is from 1971 when King was at the peak of his powers. It’ll send chills down your spine.