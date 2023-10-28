Duke Falls To Louisville On The Road, 23-0

Duke fell on the road at Louisville, 23-0, for a second straight loss and three out of the last four.

It’s not as bad as it sounds though: the Notre Dame loss was certainly avoidable and Duke led Florida State into the fourth quarter.

But Riley Leonard was injured at the end of the Notre Dame game and played against FSU, but re-injured his ankle. He did play against Louisville, but Duke limited his running game and he gained just 13 yards on the ground. Obviously Louisville had a hand in that too, but still, we haven’t seen him at full speed for several weeks and that hurts.

The bigger surprise is that Duke’s defense let Louisville dominate. It’s been one of the better defenses in the ACC all season and Saturday, to be honest, it wasn’t. Injuries played a role, but that’s to be expected. No team gets through a season injury free.

But it’s one day and one game. It doesn’t negate what Mike Elko, his staff and team have accomplished. Now it’s time to get back in the garage, pick up the hood and tune things up.

Next week the Blue Devils get Wake Forest and that should be interesting. Duke has had issues with the Deacs in recent years. They won last year 34-31 and it’s usually a pretty competitive game.