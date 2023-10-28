Next Up For Duke Football: Louisville

Date 10/28 || Time 3:30 PM || Venue L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium || Video ESPN

Next up for Duke Football is Louisville and it’s not exactly a house of Cards because Louisville is pretty good.

The immediate question for the Blue Devils is the health of quarterback Riley Leonard. He hurt his ankle at the very end of the Notre Dame game and re-injured it against Tallahassee last weekend.

His backup, Henry Belin, has potential but limited experience. Leonard can hurt you on the ground or in the air and he’s been a huge asset for Duke

As for Louisville, the Cards are now 6-1. The only loss was to Pitt last weekend, and the ‘Ville managed to handle Notre Dame fairly well, winning that one 33-20.

It won’t be an easy game for the Blue Devils, but we’ve learned that Mike Elko knows what he’s doing. Duke may or may not win, but the Blue Devils will absolutely compete.

