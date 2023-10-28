RJ Barrett Update

The NBA season has just started, but former Blue Devil RJ Barrett is off to a solid start. He’s averaging 24 ppg, 3.0 boards and 2.0 assists.

In Friday’s game against Atlanta, Barrett hit for 26 on 9 of 15 from the floor. He also had three boards and six assists. And impressively, he did it in just 34 minutes.

For Atlanta, Jalen Jackson had 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists while AJ Griffin kicked in six points.

The main criticism of Barrett so far has been his shooting. He’s capable, but at times he has struggled. What we’ve seen of Barrett during his career is that he’s a worker. There’s no doubt that he’s worked on his shooting, and especially his three point shooting, extensively.