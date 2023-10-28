YouTube Gold: Now That’s How You Block A Shot

One of the coolest plays in basketball, without question, is the blocked shot. What could be better? You deny the other team the shot and you take the ball ba-

Well, you should take the ball back anyway. But most of the time, young players get distracted or a macho urge and grab the ball in the air - and throw it out of bounds.

Bill Russell and, later, Tim Duncan showed a better way: simply tap the ball lightly, then catch it and get it to a teammate. Not only do you get the block, but there is no turnover, and if things go well, your team gets a basket out of it too.

And that always beats a turnover.

However, it is possible to go one better, and former Blue Devil Mark Williams demonstrated it beautifully against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Trae Jones tried to drive on the much taller Williams and when he let his shot go, Williams simply pulled it out of the air.

There aren’t many things more intimidating than a big man just snatching the ball out of the air and, of course, there was no turnover.

Williams is emerging as one of the best shot blockers in the NBA and, with plays like that, one of the smartest too. Basketball is firmly in the era of position less basketball, but there is no replacing a talented big man on the defensive end.