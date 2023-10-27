YouTube Gold: Zion Is Back!

Basketball is a lot more fun when Zion Williamson is involved, so it’s good to see the former Duke star ready to roll for the Pelicans.

He’s spent far too much time injured in his career, which is a real drag, because when he’s healthy, there’s nothing like a healthy dose of Zion highlights.

Before he hurt his hammy last year, Williamson had whipped himself into spectacular condition and now he seems to have taken that even further. He looks great.

As spectacular as his physical talent is, what really sets Williamson apart is his overall grasp of the game. He’s the only guy in the NBA who can play all five positions. LeBron used to be able to do it, but he’s pushing 40 and his days are numbered. Zion stands alone in that regard.

Watching him here, you can see his exuberance, his bounciness and, most importantly, his keen basketball IQ. We hope he stays healthy because when he’s like this, he’s the most compelling player on the planet.