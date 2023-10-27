A Brotherhood Links Run To Start The NBA Season

With the NBA off to another season this week, Duke now has 24 players in the league. That may bump up to 25 soon when Jack White finds a new team.
It’s going to be really difficult to keep up with everyone so basically our plan is to hit some interesting stories and maybe occasionally do links runs like this. Enjoy!
- Kyrie Irving: Media ‘chaos’ inflamed Nets tension
- Kyrie’s Hollywood story with Nets became a nightmare on Atlantic Avenue
- Kyrie Irving offers ‘fearless’ take on Mavs rookie Derek Lively II’s impressive NBA debut
- Kyrie Irving claims no hard feelings as Mavericks battle Nets
- Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reveals Plan For Temporary Role Change
- Jayson Tatum Feeling ‘Lucky’ After Kristaps Porzingis’ Celtics Debut
- Pelicans’ Willie Green makes extremely bold Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram claim
- In Pelicans’ opener, unlikely source alleviates a longtime weakness (and Zion wasn’t bad either)
- “I Grew Up With Getting Killed at a Young Age”: Zion Williamson’s Distressed Teammate Comes Clean on “Mental Health”
- NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram to Wait Until 2024 Offseason for Pelicans Contract Talks
- Clippers’ Mason Plumlee: Returns to action Thursday
- Mason Plumlee throws down powerful slam dunk vs. Utah Jazz
- Knicks’ RJ Barrett Turning A Corner Defensively
- Knicks’ RJ Barrett: Goes for 24 points in loss
- Seth Curry, Mavericks Agree to 2-year Contract; Will Be 3rd Stint in Dallas
- Steph Curry’s father, Dell Curry, remarries after divorce: ‘Life is great right now’
- Raptors Insider: How Nick Nurse’s departure paved way for Gary Trent Jr. to bet on himself
- Gary Trent Jr. NBA Preview vs. the Timberwolves
- Wizards’ Tyus Jones: Goes for 16 points, six dimes
- Tyus Jones Outplaying All Star Point Guard
- Memphis Grizzlies’ Luke Kennard (concussion protocol) out vs. Nuggets
- Key Grizzlies Player Enters Concussion Protocol
- SHOOTAROUND SOUND: COACH MOSE, WENDELL CARTER JR. & FRANZ WAGNER
- NBA Trade Proposal: Swapping Chris Paul for Wendell Carter Jr might be in Golden State Warriors’ best interest
- NBA Trade Proposal: Wendell Carter Jr is the missing piece that will lead the Sacramento Kings to a Championship
- Pelicans’ Zion Williamson to Play Center at Times During 2023-24 NBA Season, HC Says
- “NBA needed this back”: Zion Williamson’s poster dunk on DPOTY Jaren Jackson Jr. has fans going bonkers
- Pelicans’ Zion Williamson: I Worked on ‘Being Unguardable’ During NBA Offseason
- Zion Williamson Threw Down Two Electrifying Dunks Just Seconds Apart From Each Other
- Stephen A. Smith Sets High Expectations For Zion Williamson, Pelicans
- Marvin Bagley III NBA Preview vs. the Heat
- Latest NBA injury news creates win-win trade opportunity for Pistons
- Former Milwaukee Bucks Guard Grayson Allen Gets Torched on Social Media Following Terrible Debut with Phoenix
- NBA Rumors: Grayson Allen’s ‘Dirty’ Reputation Didn’t Deter Suns’ Trade with Bucks
- Lakers get positive injury update on Cam Reddish vs Kevin Durant, depleted Suns
- Lakers’ Cam Reddish: Expected to play Thursday
- Paolo Banchero scores 12 points in win over the Rockets
- Magic’s Paolo Banchero: Limited impact as scorer
- Spurs’ Tre Jones notes positives in season-opener loss to Dallas
- Spurs’ Tre Jones takes team-first approach in new role off the bench
- After two years of not playing an NBA minute, Harry Giles III has completed his comeback.
- Harry Giles News So Sweet the Duke Product ‘Wanted to Cry’
- Hawks exercise 24-25 options for Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin
- Jalen Johnson Stands Out In Opener
- Quin Snyder Breaks Down Hawks Rotation at Forward and starting lineup
- Jalen Johnson lone bright spot in Hawks opening night loss
- Hornets’ Mark Williams: Big double-double
- Mark Williams registers double-double in win Wednesday
- Watch: Mark Williams is RIDICULOUS
- Wendell Moore Showcased His Improvement In Abu Dhabi
- Indonesian National Basketball Team player Marques Bolden will play for the NBA Team Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee Bucks sign Marques Bolden to two-way contract
- Milwaukee Bucks convert Marques Bolden to a two-way contract
- Mavs Reactions: Luka’s ‘Ho-Hum’ Triple-Double & Dereck Lively’s Electric Debut
- Luka Doncic gives hilarious NSFW take on Mavericks rookie’s massive debut
- Dereck Lively II Double-Doubles In Debut
- Nets’ Dariq Whitehead: Remains out Friday
- Brooklyn Nets Injury Report: Latest update on Dennis Smith Jr.’s return and Dariq Whitehead’s availability
- Aussies brutally axed in mass NBA cull
- Where will Xavier Cooks and Jack White sign? Australian duo waived by respective NBA teams ahead of season start
