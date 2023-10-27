 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filipowski Named ACC Preseason Player Of The Year, Duke Expected To Finish In First Place

As the beat goes on for Blue Devils Basketball

By JD King
Duke v Tennessee
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 18: Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils handles the ball during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 18, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kyle Filipowski was named Preseason ACC Player of the Year, which is nice but meaningless ultimately as it’s, well...preseason.

We haven’t seen a list of who all got votes, but you’d have assume UNC’s Armando Bacot and Clemson’s PJ Hall also got votes, and either of them could certainly win it in March as well.

Okay, well now we have seen the vote totals and while Filipowski led with 35, Bacot got 13 and Hall two. Tyrese Proctor got one vote.

Filipowski, Bacot and Hall are all on the preseason All-ACC First Team along with Virginia’s Reece Beekman and Miami’s Norchad Omier. Proctor was named to the second team.

Here’s how folks see the conference raise finishing:

  1. Duke (44), 757
  2. Miami (5), 693
  3. North Carolina (1), 670
  4. Virginia (1), 593
  5. Clemson, 570
  6. Wake Forest, 440
  7. NC State, 420
  8. Virginia Tech, 390
  9. Pitt, 380
  10. Syracuse, 321
  11. Florida State, 294
  12. Boston College, 227
  13. Georgia Tech, 157
  14. Louisville, 108
  15. Notre Dame, 100

