Filipowski Named ACC Preseason Player Of The Year, Duke Expected To Finish In First Place

Kyle Filipowski was named Preseason ACC Player of the Year, which is nice but meaningless ultimately as it’s, well...preseason.

We haven’t seen a list of who all got votes, but you’d have assume UNC’s Armando Bacot and Clemson’s PJ Hall also got votes, and either of them could certainly win it in March as well.

Okay, well now we have seen the vote totals and while Filipowski led with 35, Bacot got 13 and Hall two. Tyrese Proctor got one vote.

Filipowski, Bacot and Hall are all on the preseason All-ACC First Team along with Virginia’s Reece Beekman and Miami’s Norchad Omier. Proctor was named to the second team.

Here’s how folks see the conference raise finishing: