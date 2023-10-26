Brotherhood Watch: Dereck Lively’s Debut Worth Of A Luka F Bomb

Wednesday was supposed to be the dawn of the Victor Wembanyama era. Somebody forgot to tell Dereck Lively about that.

Lively thoroughly outplayed his fellow rookie Wembanyama, shooting 7-8 and pulling down 10 rebounds. For his part, Wembanyama got 15 points on 6-9 from the floor and pulled down five boards. He also got in foul trouble, picking up five. Both guys had one block.

There were other members of the Brotherhood in this game too of course: Kyrie Irving racked up 22 points and dished out six assists in Dallas’s 126-119 win and Seth Curry came off the bench but did not score.

For San Antonio, Tre Jones shot 5-7 from the floor, including 2-3 from behind the line for 16 points. He also had five boards and six assists.

Lively was the highlight though. He moved up rapidly through the draft and made a solid impression with the Mavs in the pre-season. There was some speculation that he might start in the opener, but he came off the bench. He played so well that Luka Doncic dropped an F bomb on TV describing Lively’s outing. If he keeps it up, it’ll be hard to keep the talented young big man out of the lineup for long.