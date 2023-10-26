NBA Rookies Of The Year From The ACC

The NBA confers 18 individual awards annually, from rookie of the year to teammate of the year to social justice champion. (Conferring that last honor requires a certain amount of courage in today’s political climate.)

The NBA also is rebranding a number of awards: MVP is now named after billionaire Michael Jordan, defensive player of the year after Hakeem Olajuwon, most improved for George Mikan, sixth man for John Havlicek, rookie of the year for Wilt Chamberlain, and a new clutch player award for Jerry West, he of the NBA logo.

Ten more team awards carry the names of individuals. Most of those guys are now deceased.

In renaming the ROY award, the league decided to bump an early leader, Eddie Gottlieb, head coach and owner of the Philadelphia Warriors. Oh, well. Who’s heard of him, anyway? Gottlieb is ancient history.

You might well wonder, then, why the NBA would name the most improved award for George Mikan, who played for the Minneapolis Lakers from 1949 to 1956, with one year off, while dumping Gottlieb, a Kiev native who coached Philly from ’47 to 1955 as the NBA got started. Gottlieb later became the Philadelphia team owner. Certainly erasing Gottlieb isn’t because the naming is limited to former players, as there are awards named after three past NBA commissioners.

Actually, the NBA doesn’t care what it calls its own awards: they’ve sold the naming rights, so this year’s ROY, Paolo Banchero, is the Kia rookie of the year, according to the league’s official website.

The winner of the ROY is selected by a panel of broadcasters and sportswriters. Their picks, including Orlando’s Banchero, a one-year college toe-dipper at Duke, are usually destined for distinction.

Thirty of 70 previous winners of the rookie of the year award are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Sixteen, better than one in five, were named NBA player of the year during their careers; Chamberlain and Wes Unseld were voted both POY and ROY in the same season (but in different years).

Sixteen ACC products merited NBA rookie honors during the conference’s existence, all in the past 50 years. That’s basically one every third year for a half-century, further ratification of the caliber of ACC players. Among the ACC winners, Virginia’s Ralph Sampson was one of five unanimous selections for the NBA rookie award, which he won in 1984.

A pair of ACC alums, Duke’s Elton Brand and Maryland’s Steve Francis, tied for NBA rookie honors in 2000. They were among four ACC players who won the NBA award in the three seasons from 1998 through 2000, the league’s greatest spurt of ROY productivity to date.

Of the 16 winners from the ACC later named rookie of the year, the majority left college as upperclassmen — six seniors and four juniors. But five of the last six ROYs from the ACC were underclassmen, reflecting the shift to early departures. Virginia’s Malcolm Brogdon is the only ACC player to last through his senior season to win the award in this century.

This year the ACC even added a former NBA rookie of the year to its head coaching ranks: Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire, the ’96 winner of the award. No other ACC coach arrived with that credential. The closest in achievement was Danny Manning, the top pro pick in 1988 and a two-time NBA all-star. Manning went on to coach at Wake (unsuccessfully) for six seasons, where guiding young big men was a signature trait. He’s currently associate head coach at Louisville.

Seven more NBA rookies of the year came from schools that later joined the ACC: Rick Barry (Miami) in 1966, Dave Bing (Syracuse) in 1967, Unseld (Louisville) in 1969, Dave Cowens (Florida State) in 1970, Adrian Dantley (Notre Dame) in 1977, Derrick Coleman (Syracuse) in 1991, and Michael Carter-Williams (Syracuse) in 2014.