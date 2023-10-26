Final Day For Pembroke Auction!

Duke gets things started with an exhibition against UNC-Pembroke on November 1st and that auction closes tonight at 11:00 p.m. and right now those tickets are a steal.

You can get both for $100.00 right now which is well under face value.

This is going to be a really fun season as Jon Scheyer’s vision comes more into focus. If you remember what sort of a player he was - highly competitive, wicked smart and a brilliant shooter - his team is being built in that image. Watching it develop is going to be a great privilege.

Duke returns a lot of talent and brings in four more gifted freshmen. Watching this team grow is going to be an awful lot of fun and watching them in Cameron, the single best place to watch a college basketball game, is something you shouldn’t miss. And if you’ve never been, this is your chance to go and to experience something that you’ll talk about for the rest of your life. And you’ll get to support the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons, which is doing vital work training African doctors. Read the web site and you’ll get an idea of why it matters.

Bid now and we’ll see you in Cameron!