Duke Recruiting: Ngongba Down To Three

Patrick Ngongba, the 6-11 big man from Paul VI, announced Wednesday that he has cut his list to three: Duke, Kentucky and Kansas State.

Notably absent from his list: UConn, which was keenly interested.

If he chooses Duke, he’d probably step into a significant role early. Kyle Filipowski came back for his sophomore season, but it’s hard to imagine that he will come back for his junior year as well. Ryan Young, who emerged last season as a surprisingly solid big man, will also be done after this season.

Duke expects to have Christian Reeves back, but there is a real need for another big man. And of course Duke has an established pipeline to Paul VI at this point, with recent Devil Trevor Keels, current Blue Devil Jeremy Roach and Ngongba’s current teammate Darren Harris due to join Duke next year, the path from Paul VI to Durham is pretty well established. It doesn’t mean that Ngongba will be a Blue Devil as well, but he has several people he can talk to about it, which can’t hurt.