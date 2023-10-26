ACC Tipoff Notes & Links

ACC Tipoff took place on Wednesday, or the men’s side did, and not surprisingly there was a lot of talk about realignment with various coaches talking about the ACC’s recent addition of SMU, Cal and Stanford and also what the future might hold.

One thing the future won’t hold, and that may prove to be significant, is that Virginia Tech lost sophomore Rodney Rice, who has decided to transfer.

He was expected to take on a major role this season and that may hurt Virginia Tech.

Aside from expansion, there were some interesting moments. UNC’s Hubert Davis may have taken a shot at departed Caleb Love when he said this: “We don’t need shooters. We need makers. There’s a difference between [field goal attempts] and [field goals made]. I also think there is a link between shooting percentages and our lack of team assists.”

For his part, Love had some comments to the Athletic about what happened at UNC and how it hurt him. Duke fans enjoyed ridiculing Love but it’s hard not to feel a little bad for him. If he had asked Dean Smith what he saw his future as, it’s hard to imagine Smith saying “I don’t know.”

One possibly quite unhappy development is the idea that the ACC, if it has 18 teams soon, might not invite everyone to the conference tournament. You can understand why of course. It’s going to get (more) unwieldy and there will be some really crappy games early, but it would be a major departure from conference tradition.