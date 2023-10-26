There is a ton of topics to discuss on a loaded Episode 547, so we put several of them in the pot and start stirring!

Kyle Filipowski was named a 1st team preseason All American, and Jason and Donald discuss what a cool honor it is for the sophomore big man. It also brings some more expectations, and we think Flip is ready to rise to the challenge.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips had some comments during ACC Media Day about the logistics that will face Cal, Stanford, and SMU when they enter the conference next year. He also mentioned that if it were up to him, the ACC Tournament wouldn’t have all 18 teams competing. That’s a topic that has to be discussed in full.

The 2023-24 NBA season kicked off last night, and there are 24 Duke Blue Devils on the rosters of 18 teams. We discuss who has moved in the offseason and who we’re looking forward to watching at the next level.

After the break, Duke Football will take on the Louisville Cardinals on the road on Saturday in another big ACC game. We investigate what Duke will need to do in order to get back on track.

Finally, we’re waiting for some recruiting news to drop with Cooper Flagg, Pat Ngongba, and VJ Edgecombe. We hope to hear something soon, but no we are not going to jinx anything!

