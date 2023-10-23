Latest Chronicle Profile - Mark Mitchell

The Duke Chronicle’s latest profile is of sophomore forward Mark Mitchell.

A native of Kansas City, Mitchell wasn’t expected to start last season. That spot was supposed to go to Dariq Whitehead. But Whitehead suffered an injury that required surgical intervention and Mitchell far exceeded expectations.

As the Chronicle’s Andrew Weir points out, Mitchell brings immense versatility to the Blue Devil lineup. He’s capable of playing at least three positions and possibly more.

The comparison to Andrew Wiggins didn’t quite get it for us though. The guy he reminds us of is former Blue Devil Luol Deng.

Like Deng, Mitchell is so lanky that it looks like he’s not moving very fast. It’s very deceptive because Mitchell is quite quick.

Mitchell is perhaps most valuable because of his defensive versatility but he has a chance to really expand his offense this season. He can blow by people to get to the basket and has a decent mid-range game. His three pointer is effective but curiously flat. Wouldn’t want to bring that around Victor Wembanyma but for more normal players it works. If he cranks his offense up, Mitchell will make Duke very difficult to defend.

In a lot of ways, he may be the most interesting Blue Devil this season because his potential to improve is pretty significant. He’s certainly on the NBA’s radar but he could really boost his stock with a big year. He could boost Duke’s stock too.