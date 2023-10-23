 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OKC Waives Former Blue Devil Jack White

But he’ll probably pop up on another roster soon

By JD King
2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day
 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - OCTOBER 02: Jack White #14 of the Oklahoma City Thunder poses for a portrait during 2023-24 NBA Media Day on October 2, 2023 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahom
Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

This was a drag to hear: former Blue Devil Jack White was waived by Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday.

Oklahoma City is a rising NBA power and has a very talented young roster. White was competing with players like Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Kenrich Williams, Lindy Waters, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins and Keyontae Johnson for minutes.

The good news for White is first that he walks away with a good chunk of change: he apparently will get paid $600,000 which should last for a good while. And second, he has established himself as a solid role player. He’s likely to be picked up by another team before too long.

And if it turns out that he isn’t playing in the NBA this season, he always has the option of going home to Australia to play in the NBL, although he apparently is confident that he’ll be signed elsewhere.

