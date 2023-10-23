OKC Waives Former Blue Devil Jack White

This was a drag to hear: former Blue Devil Jack White was waived by Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday.

Oklahoma City is a rising NBA power and has a very talented young roster. White was competing with players like Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Kenrich Williams, Lindy Waters, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins and Keyontae Johnson for minutes.

The good news for White is first that he walks away with a good chunk of change: he apparently will get paid $600,000 which should last for a good while. And second, he has established himself as a solid role player. He’s likely to be picked up by another team before too long.

And if it turns out that he isn’t playing in the NBA this season, he always has the option of going home to Australia to play in the NBL, although he apparently is confident that he’ll be signed elsewhere.