YouTube Gold: NBA Coaching Humor

In the 1957 national championship game, UNC faced Kansas with the insanely talented Wilt Chamberlain. At 7-1 and with a 50” vertical, Chamberlain was a problem and winning the jump ball was basically impossible. So people snickered when Tar Heel coach Frank McGuire sent 5-11 Tommy Kearns out to face Chamberlain for the opening tap.

It seemed ludicrous, but it wasn’t pointless: with Kearn jumping against Chamberlain, UNC’s better athletes were able to compete for the ball.

UNC won that game in triple overtime to finish an undefeated season. What’s completely insane is that both Final Four wins went to triple overtime meaning that UNC played 110 minutes in the Final Four, which is a record that has stood for 66 years and may stand forever.

We mention it because in the final exhibition game for both teams, Golden State sent Stephen Curry out to jump against rookie sensation Victor Wembanya. In this case, we don’t think there was an ulterior motive. It was most likely Warriors coach Steve Kerr having a bit of a laugh with his good friend, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich.