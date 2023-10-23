Mackenzie Mgbako Arrested In Bloomington

Recruiting is a funny business. Some guys wildly exceed expectations and others never come close. Almost no one is a sure thing and character, not to mention health and luck play an enormous role.

We mention it because when Mackenzie Mgbako decommitted from Duke, we understood it, but it was a bummer.

Mgbako changed his mind right after Kyle Filipowski decided to skip out on the NBA Draft and returned to Duke for his sophomore season.

That changed things for Mgbako, who would have probably have been a starter. After looking at his options again, he ended up at Indiana. And over the weekend, he ended up in jail.

Why did Mgbako end up in jail? Because he apparently behaved like an entitled idiot.

Mgbako made a late-night run to Taco Bell and apparently got into a dispute with an employee. The folks at Taco Bell asked him to leave and he refused. Bloomington police were called and also asked him to leave. After an extended period, Mgbako was advised that he was under arrest. He refused to exit his car, so the police broke the passenger window and forcibly arrested him.

Obviously there are two sides to every story and he might have had a reason to be angry at the person working the drive thru. But the rest of the evening embarrassed him, or should have if it didn’t, embarrassed his family and certainly embarrassed the university.

How coach Mike Woodson handles this will be interesting. He has made it a point to connect the program back to the Bob Knight era. Knight coached Woodson and, as you may remember, was a strict disciplinarian. We should keep in mind that there is much we don’t know, but how Woodson handles this will say a lot about shis program and how he plans to build it.