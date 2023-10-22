It was a busy weekend for Duke Blue Devils Athletics, so we take some time on Episode 546 to discuss the magic that was Countdown to Craziness as well as Duke Football’s tough loss to Florida State.

First, Sam’s voice is nearly gone from his fun weekend, so he gives his quick takes on both Countdown and the football game before he departs, leaving Donald and Jason to discuss both in depth. We start with Countdown, where Donald kicks off by mentioning Duke Women’s Basketball’s performance and showing them some love as well as Jon Scheyer inking a new contract to remain at Duke for a long time.

Then, the two get into Duke Men’s Basketball, starting with the player intros and then the performance of the team. They analyze every player on the team, from All American Christian Reeves to Jaylen Blakes. It was a fun night in Cameron and it’s time to officially get excited about our team!

After the break, Duke Football suffered a tough loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night. Donald and Jason discuss some of the good and bad and of course describe the big turning point in the game: Riley Leonard aggravating his ankle injury. There’s a quick discussion on the game as well as whether each believe Riley Leonard should be rested against Louisville.

When you’re done with this episode, you’re probably gonna be thinking “Hey, these guys didn’t mention that C—” STOP RIGHT THERE! Stay for the end credits to get some more discussion!

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15%) as well as Fanatics. They have some great gear on there as we get ready for the start of basketball season, so click the affiliate links to save on gear and support the show. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!