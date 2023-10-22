Latest Chronicle Profile: Jared McCain

Jared McCain, who is the subject of the latest Duke Chronicle player profile, has certainly made an impression.

The 6-3 freshman is charismatic and advanced enough that Ryan Young, a 6th-year player, considered pushing him as a captain.

That didn’t happen, but Agent Zero is building a bit of a cult following. He has a massive Tik Tok following and certainly won some Crazies over at Countdown to Craziness.

What may win his coaches over is maturity and that he is advanced on defense. Jon Scheyer made it clear last year that he would be a defense-first coach and McCain will certainly help with that.

Senior Jeremy Roach and sophomore Tyrese Proctor are going to be very hard to knock out of the lineup but there’s no reason why Duke can’t run a three-guard offense. It wouldn’t surprise us a bit if McCain ended up starting in that scenario.