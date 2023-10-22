ACC Roundup - Secret Scrimmages And New Recruits

As ACC basketball draws near, with the first games scheduled for November 6th, news is going to pick up, so let’s take a spin around the conference and see what’s going on.

There’s a general sense that Syracuse is not going to be very good, but we keep getting the sense that people close to the program think it’s going to be pretty damn good. Part of that is because of a potentially great backcourt with Notre Dame transfer JJ Starling joining Judah Mintz. That could be as good a backcourt as we’ll see in the ACC. With both guys 6-4, it’s also a bigger backcourt.

But the Orange also have a problem: 6-6 Auburn transfer Chase Westry had a vaguely described injury earlier this week and will require surgery. He’ll be out indefinitely.

UNC had a “secret scrimmage” against FAU and apparently won easily, 79-63. We’d remind you that in a scrimmage winning is not very important; getting a sense of where your team stands is more important. And some reports say that FAU played without Alijah Martin.

That said, the Tar Heels did very well here.

Wake Forest had their own secret scrimmage and someone may need to work on defense as Georgetown’s Jayden Epps lit up the Deacs for 46 points. That’s the good news. The bad news? The rest of the team scored just 35.

This is just a weird bit from some time ago, but former Demon Deacon Jeff Teague was looking for the Kim Kardashian sex tape while he was at Wake and ran up a $5 million dollar bill downloading music on Limewire. You’d have to tag just about everything, including Lawrence Welk and Liberace, to so that.

Virginia just picked up an interesting recruit in 6-5 Ishan Sharma, a Canadian guard of Indian descent who is said to be a wonderful shooter. As you know, Tony Bennett has a knack for finding guys who fit his system. Sharma could be a real steal. We’re not sure about this, but Sharma may be the first player of Indian descent in the ACC.

This is also pretty cool: Clemson has gotten a commitment from Ace Buckner. If that rings a bell, it should: dad Greg Buckner was a great player for Clemson and his uncle, Andre, was a Blue Devil.

Miami will play Kentucky in the ACC/SEC Challenge and here’s a bit of news: Dick Vitale has done well enough in his most recent battle with cancer to call the game. That’s wonderful news.

