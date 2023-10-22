Duke Falls To Florida State On The Road, 38-20

Duke ended up losing to Florida State Saturday night, 38-20, but the final score doesn't tell the whole story.

The Blue Devils shot out to a 10-0 lead and more than held their own with #4 Florida State, leading for three quarters and into the fourth.

And Duke got quarterback Riley Leonard back after suffering a high ankle injury in the loss to Notre Dame. Unfortunately, Florida State’s Braden Fiske grabbed him by the face mask in the third quarter and threw him down, apparently aggravating the ankle injury. Leonard asked coach Mike Elko to put him back in but Elko, wanting to be careful with his star, kept him on the sidelines. Henry Belin was subbed in and while he may become a solid quarterback when he’s more experienced, throwing him in on the road against the #4 team in the country put him in a very tough situation.

Duke lost, obviously, but the Seminoles knew they were in a game. It really underscored just how far Duke has come in a very short period of time.

Quarterback will continue to be a concern until Leonard is fully healthy and obviously you wish Duke had maintained what it was doing for all four quarters, but even so: the Blue Devils have come within a whisker of upsetting Notre Dame and went toe-to-toe with the #4 team in the country for most of the game.

A loss is a loss, but they’re also measuring sticks and learning opportunities. And Duke learned a lot here.