YouTube Gold: Highlights From Duke’s 1990 Final Four Win Over Arkansas

As orchestrated by freshman point guard Bobby Hurley

By JD King
Clarkson NCAA Archive
DENVER, CO - MARCH 31: The Duke Blue Devils celebrate their victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks during a semifinal game in the 1990 NCAA Men’s Final Four held at McNichols Arena on March 31, 1990 in Denver, Colorado. Duke defeated Arkansas 97-83 to advance to the championship game.
Nolan Richardson has never fully gotten the credit that he deserved. The former Tulsa and Arkansas coach built a very good program at Tulsa and a superb one at Arkansas.

A native of El Paso who played two years for Don Haskins at UTEP after playing JUCO ball, Richardson was a proponent of the fast-paced Southwestern style of basketball played in the 1950’s and ‘60s. It was derided by many as JUCO ball but ultimately, most teams ended up playing style that involved some form of heavy defensive pressure which led to transition baskets.

At Arkansas, Richardson built a juggernaut that could go toe to toe with powers like UNC, Kentucky, UNLV and Duke.

In 1990, Richardson brought his “40 minutes of hell” game to the Final Four where the Razorbacks met the Blue Devils, who were not impressed with Razorback woofing.

And Duke had Bobby Hurley, who really didn’t appreciate the trash talk. He helped lead Duke past Arkansas despite six turnovers and having to briefly leave the game with diarrhea.

Both Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Richardson pointed to Hurley as the key to Duke’s win.

The Blue Devils were obliterated in the championship game, losing by 30, but won the national title the next two years. And Richardson would get a rematch against Duke in 1994, winning a thriller, 76-72, for his own national championship.

