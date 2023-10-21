YouTube Gold: Super Smart NBA Plays

The other day we linked to a brilliant sequence by rookie Victor Wembanyama featuring a dribble between Reggie Bullock’s legs. It was a remarkable play but more so because he’s 7-3 and a 19-year-old rookie.

It was beyond precocious. What 7-3 player has ever done that? That whole idea of the NBA slowing down as you get acclimated? Forget about it.

This video is just a collection of really, really smart plays. Some of it is just guile - like bouncing a ball off of someone’s backside on an inbounds play. Some of it is trash talk as Scottie Pippen told Karl Malone that “the Mailman doesn’t deliver on Sundays” - and he didn’t.

There’s a lot of fun stuff here, but for smart plays, we would have liked to have seen more passes. As great as this video is, passers like Larry Bird, Arvydas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic would have added a lot.

And then there’s Magic Johnson. With LA closing in on one of the five championships he helped to win, LA got the ball in with a few seconds left and up one. So Magic just put the ball where no one could get to it - straight up.

By the time it came down, the game was over.

Now that’s a smart play.