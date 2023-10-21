Countdown To Craziness Wrap Up!

Countdown to Craziness has come and gone and a good time was had by all.

It’s gotten to be an impressive tech event. The coordination is truly impressive. One of the things that was most intriguing was that someone was running a very small drone. We first saw it during the player introductions which was nicely handled, not least of all because it was flying at waste level. Watch during Jared McCain’s intro and then Sean Stewart’s and you’ll see it zip by.

Later it also shows up during the scrimmage, which must have been easier since it flew above the players, but it was a bit distracting.

The scrimmage was revealing too. We saw a much more mobile Kyle Filipowski. He took a lot of threes, with minimal success, but made some tremendously aware passes. He looks great...and check out his closing dunk. And if Christian Reeves plays at the level we saw Friday, he’s going to be a factor. He was highly effective inside.

We saw some other glimpses too.

TJ Powers had a very sharp pass for a layup and hit a three shortly thereafter. He got mixed reviews over the summer but looked Good Friday.

Jaden Schutt got open for a three and didn’t hesitate to do what he does best, nailing it from near the bench.

Sean Stewart took down a rebound and went coast to coast but missed a right handed shot from the left side. Later in his career, he’ll use the left hand in that situation.

Caleb Foster was aggressive but got two charges. You can see the talent but it’s a team scrimmage. No worries.

Same for Jared McCain who didn't have a major impact but will.

Mark Mitchell appeared a bit rusty after missing some time but again, he’ll be fine. He just needs reps.

It was nice to see Jeremy Roach healthy. He’s looking back to himself. Jaylen Blakes and Ryan Young played of course but didn’t particularly stand out. But both are known quantities and will be fine.

In fact, one of the nicest things about this group is that, when the young players are a little further along, there isn’t all that much difference between the presumed starters and the others. Jon Scheyer and the coaching staff will see things we can’t possibly see, but we could see any of them starting. How often can you say that?

There were a couple of other moments of note too. Cooper Flagg, who was in for an official visit, seemed to have a great time. He went to sit with the Crazies and high-fived them on the way. And once he got situated, he held The Baby up. We’re not saying he’s going to choose Duke based on what we saw Friday night...but it can’t hurt.

And later, in a move we never would have seen from Mike Krzyzewski, Jon Scheyer went over to sit amongst the Crazies too. We saw look at the cheer sheet and cover his eyes, clearly embarrassed. And why?

Because he was listed there as the sexiest coach in college basketball.

It was a nice moment for the young coach who announced an extension from Duke earlier in the day. It’s his program now, and, increasingly, he’s putting his mark on it. Which is very, very cool.