David Teel Handicaps The ACC Race

David Teel is one of the best ACC writers around so we always try to catch his columns when we can.

Here’s his projection of the ACC race:

Duke Miami UNC Virginia Clemson Wake forest Virginia Tech NC State Syracuse Pitt Florida State Boston College Georgia Tech Louisville Notre Dame

Each team have what we might call a Caption Of Caution. For Duke, he says this: “Scheyer’s task is to blend veterans Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell with the Devils’ four incoming five-star prospects. It’s not as easy as it sounds.“

The top of the league is relatively easy to predict. You might get a couple of teams out of order but they should all finish well. Where things get tricky is at the bottom.

Notre Dame is universally expected to finish last but there are some intriguing pieces and Micah Shrewsberry learned from Brad Stevens so it won’t shock us if they do better than most expect. Not a lot better, but out of the cellar? It’s possible.

Unlike a lot of people, we see Louisville on the way back. Kenny Payne is a very good coach. Last year was just impossible. He has better players now and we think they’ll rise.

Boston College is building a program on heart and effort and underestimating that is a mistake.

We don’t know exactly what will happen with Syracuse but there is a consistent buzz coming from Domeland that says to keep an eye on the Orange. They may benefit from the coaching change and also have a really good backcourt now.

We like what we’re seeing from Georgia Tech too. It won’t happen overnight but Damon Stoudamire might be a real steal. He has some guys on his roster who might have seemed like a gamble, but if they pan out, the Yellow Jackets could get their sting back.

Our guess?

It’s going to be brutally competitive this season