Jon Scheyer Gets A Major Extension

Good news for both Duke and Jon Scheyer as the two parties have agreed to an extension running through 2028-29. Just to underscore, that’s a huge extension for a guy who has coached just one year. But is it a good move?

Yes. It’s a very smart move, in fact.

People in the industry recognize Scheyer’s talent as a coach. Duke is the right place for him in many ways: it’s his alma mater obviously, but it’s also a suitable platform for a talented and ambitious young coach. We’ve all seen this so many times: an assistant takes over for an experienced and successful coach and a few years later, disenchantment sets in and fans drive him away.

There’s always the possibility of a dip for young Scheyer, but a) he’s really good at this, better than most people understand and b) Duke fans are crazy about him.

That’s a byproduct of winning to be sure and if he struggles for an extended period, fans may be less rapturous. So far, though? He’s incredibly impressive and we think he’ll continue at a high level for a long time to come.

Good for Duke for locking him up for the long term.