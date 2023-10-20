Latest Chronicle Profile - Sean Stewart

Sean Stewart, who is profiled by the Duke Chronicle here, is sort of a legacy: Grant Hill was a neighbor and Hill jokingly says he “brainwashed” Stewart to come to Duke.

But he’s not here because Hill put in a good word for Stewart with Jon Scheyer and the Duke staff. Stewart is a legitimately talented player who is going to get minutes and who could possibly force his way into the starting lineup.

Stewart has already raised eyebrows: he broke Zion Williamson’s Duke record for a standing vertical at 36 inches.

He’s likely to make his first impact on defense. He and sophomore Christian Reeves are the big men who are most likely to be effective as inside defenders (caveat - we haven't seen Kyle Filipowski after his surgeries, so the jury is out on his shot blocking abilities for now).

After that? We’ll see where his offense stands. If he can contribute on both ends, it might prove hard to keep the Montverde product off the court for long.