Latest Chronicle Profile - Caleb Foster

No one doubted that Caleb Foster is a talented player but he’s made a real impression since arriving on campus this summer.

He catches the eye quickly: he can certainly shoot but he also can get to the basket and is an unselfish passer to boot. In other words, he’s what we’ve come to expect from a Jon Scheyer recruit (that didn't take long, did it?)

As the Duke Chronicle’s Vishwa Veeraswamy points out, Foster is probably not going to start - it’s going to be hard to push either Jeremy Roach or Tyrese Proctor out of the lineup - but sometimes things change and opportunity presents itself.

You just have to be ready.

He’s certainly likely to come off the bench, but still: what a luxury that is. Duke’s backcourt depth is going to be amazing and one way we’re going to see it is on defense. Roach and Procter are proven on that end, as is junior Jaylen Blakes. Minutes for Foster, Jared McCain and Jaden Schutt will be affected by their commitment on that end of the court more than it will on the offensive side