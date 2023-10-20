Next Up For Duke Football - Florida State

Time 7:30 || Date 10/21 || Venue Doak S. Campbell Stadium || Video ABC

#16 Duke plays at #4 Florida State Saturday night and we’ve been here before: in 1994, like this year, #16 Duke had beaten Clemson and came to FSU...and got shellacked, 59-20.

That was right about peak Bowden era though and those teams were incredible.

Will this year be different? We’ll see.

It would certainly help if Riley Leonard was healthy. Duke beat NC State without its star quarterback, but it’ll be a lot tougher to take out the ‘Noles without him. There’s always a chance that Henry Belin could do something absolutely epic but this is real life, not Hollywood. Guys with one career start don’t generally go into Tally and knock off a good Florida State team. It could happen, but the odds are against it.

However, Florida State has had some injuries to the O-line and that might work to Duke’s advantage as the Blue Devils defense has been excellent so far.

Whatever happens, in just his second season Mike Elko has engineered a spectacular turnaround at Duke. David Cutcliffe showed that it was possible to win at Duke before falling off at the end of a superb run. What Elko is doing now is incredibly impressive.