Next Up For Duke Football - Florida State

Time 7:30 || Date 10/21 || Venue Doak S. Campbell Stadium || Video ABC
#16 Duke plays at #4 Florida State Saturday night and we’ve been here before: in 1994, like this year, #16 Duke had beaten Clemson and came to FSU...and got shellacked, 59-20.
That was right about peak Bowden era though and those teams were incredible.
Will this year be different? We’ll see.
It would certainly help if Riley Leonard was healthy. Duke beat NC State without its star quarterback, but it’ll be a lot tougher to take out the ‘Noles without him. There’s always a chance that Henry Belin could do something absolutely epic but this is real life, not Hollywood. Guys with one career start don’t generally go into Tally and knock off a good Florida State team. It could happen, but the odds are against it.
However, Florida State has had some injuries to the O-line and that might work to Duke’s advantage as the Blue Devils defense has been excellent so far.
Whatever happens, in just his second season Mike Elko has engineered a spectacular turnaround at Duke. David Cutcliffe showed that it was possible to win at Duke before falling off at the end of a superb run. What Elko is doing now is incredibly impressive.
- 5 things to know before No. 16 Duke football travels to No. 4 Florida State for blockbuster ACC matchup
- X-Factor: Brandon Johnson’s versatility will be key for No. 16 Duke football to stop Florida State’s potent offense
- Scouting the opponent: Duke football’s defense must be ready for Florida State’s lethal Travis-Coleman duo
- Film room: Florida State will be the toughest challenge to date for Duke football
- 5 questions answered about Duke Football
- Duke (football) is really good | X’s and Noles Video Preview
- Riley Leonard Injury Update: Will Duke’s Star QB Play Against Florida State in Week 8?
- Line of Scrimmage: Talking Florida State and Duke matchup with Donald Wine of Duke Basketball Roundup
- Riley Leonard injury: Duke’s star QB could return vs. No. 4 Florida State in key ACC showdown
Loading comments...