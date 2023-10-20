YouTube Gold: Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller had an unusual career. He’s a Hall of Famer but for years he was overshadowed by his sister, Cheryl, who was a trailblazer in the women’s game.

He played in the NBA for 18 years, all with the Indiana Pacers, but at 6-7 never got over 200 pounds. He probably still isn’t.

He seems like a genuinely nice person off the court, smart, funny and respectful, but on it? He got into it with people. He was a great trash talker but knew when to can it, for example against Michael Jordan, who had issues with Miller. Jordan once said “I don’t dislike anybody in the league, but playing Reggie Miller drives me nuts. It’s like chicken-fighting with a woman.”

Yet his strangest, most notorious “opponent” was Knicks super fan Spike Lee, with whom he got into trash talking contests. Lee was foolish: despite his slight frame, Miller had an immense competitive drive and a killer clutch instinct.

This is a compilation of some of his best plays and nearly all of them are buzzer beaters.

The sad part about Miller’s career is he never won a championship and never got a chance to work his magic on the biggest stage possible.