And Now: Countdown To Craziness Is Back!

There was a time when Mike Krzyzewski might have sneered at the idea of Countdown to Craziness. You saw other schools doing Midnight Madness or Late Night With Roy Williams, which - and we emphasize we’re guessing here - Coach K probably thought was completely ridiculous, at least for a while (you might have noticed that Dean Smith never did anything like that either). What would you rather do with that time, after all? Clown around or get ahead of the other guys?

But one of K’s greatest traits was the ability to change and adapt, and when it looked useful and productive, perhaps especially as a recruiting tool not to mention something that clicked on social media, Countdown to Craziness was born.

And while it’s not something that intensely focused coaches would necessarily enjoy, it seems like most of the players have a good time.

And of course, it’s a great opportunity to get recruits in to see Cameron in a festive mood and this year’s visitors include Patrick Ngongba, VJ Edgecombe and the celebrated Cooper Flagg.

So if you’re attending Countdown to Craziness, it’s a great opportunity to help show all three while Duke would be a great choice for their respective futures.