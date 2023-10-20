 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

And Now: Countdown To Craziness Is Back!

And some impressive recruits will be in Cameron too

By JD King
/ new
Countdown to Craziness
DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 21: Jaylen Blakes #2 of the Duke Blue Devils is introduced during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 21, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

There was a time when Mike Krzyzewski might have sneered at the idea of Countdown to Craziness. You saw other schools doing Midnight Madness or Late Night With Roy Williams, which - and we emphasize we’re guessing here - Coach K probably thought was completely ridiculous, at least for a while (you might have noticed that Dean Smith never did anything like that either). What would you rather do with that time, after all? Clown around or get ahead of the other guys?

But one of K’s greatest traits was the ability to change and adapt, and when it looked useful and productive, perhaps especially as a recruiting tool not to mention something that clicked on social media, Countdown to Craziness was born.

And while it’s not something that intensely focused coaches would necessarily enjoy, it seems like most of the players have a good time.

And of course, it’s a great opportunity to get recruits in to see Cameron in a festive mood and this year’s visitors include Patrick Ngongba, VJ Edgecombe and the celebrated Cooper Flagg.

So if you’re attending Countdown to Craziness, it’s a great opportunity to help show all three while Duke would be a great choice for their respective futures.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...