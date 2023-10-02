 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dereck Lively Update!

Things are looking good for the rookie big man

By JD King
/ new
2023-24 Dallas Mavericks Media Day
DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a head shot during 2023 NBA Media Day on September 29, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Jim Cowsert/NBAE via Getty Images

Dereck Lively fell behind at Duke because of his injury and it took awhile for him to round into form. Once he did, people got it: he is 7-1, he’s highly agile and he has great defensive instincts.

That’s what we saw at Duke anyway because that’s what the coaches needed him to do and Lively, being highly coachable, willingly filled that role because it helped his team to accomplish more (this is an underrated trait of his and it will help him immensely in the future).

In the NBA, people are starting to realize that the high school version of Lively, where he displayed a fluid offensive game out to the three point line, is also making an impression. It’s just very different from the one he made at Duke.

This story says he may be in the starting lineup for the season opener (against San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama, no less) and that he and Luka Doncic have worked out a nice chemistry. Sounds like things are going well in Dallas for young Lively.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...