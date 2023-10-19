We’re back in your feeds already because on Saturday night, Duke Football has a big, big game. We preview the matchup with the #4 Florida State Seminoles on Episode 545.

Duke enters the game as the #16 team in the AP poll, but they’re facing their toughest test of the season as they travel to Tallahassee to take on the Noles. FSU is 6-0, tops in the ACC, and are thinking playoff as they host the Blue Devils for their homecoming game. Jason and Donald are back to preview what they hope to see on Saturday night from the Blue Devils.

After the break, we welcome Tim Alumbaugh from Tomahawk Nation, our sibling FSU podcast over at the Fans First Sports Network. Tim and Donald go through the FSU team in depth, with Tim providing some insight on what makes the Seminoles so good and where Duke might have an advantage as they attempt the upset. After we say goodbye to Tim, Jason returns to react to the interview, and we give final thoughts and predictions.

