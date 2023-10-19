The Duke Basketball Roundup is starting to get busy with our first football/basketball weekend of the year, so on Episode 544, we have our preview of Countdown to Craziness!

Duke Men’s Basketball will take to Coach K Court for the first time in front of a packed Cameron tomorrow night for Countdown to Craziness, and Jason and Donald discuss what they are most looking forward to seeing. Jason begins by saying he’s looking forward to...the refs?! With new rules on charges in effect, he’s looking to see how refs apply that moving forward. We get to the actual event and the focus will be on some of the dancing and the introduction of the personalities on the team.

Talk then shifts to Caleb Foster and his performance in the “uncut” highlights from Duke’s most recent scrimmage. Foster looked great in the video, and Jason is excited to see more of him when they take the floor tomorrow night.

After the break, Coach K dropped by The Brotherhood Podcast to chat with Ryan Young on life after coaching Duke Basketball. It was an amazing episode where the GOAT spoke on how much joy he has doing the things he loves to do, from spending time with his family to all of his philanthropic efforts and serving as an ambassador for Duke. He also speaks frankly about conference realignment, NIL, and the inability for the NCAA and ACC to lead in securing the future of college basketball. It’s well worth a listen!

We’re going to be right back in your feed this evening with our preview of the FSU game, including an interview from Tim Alumbaugh of Tomahawk Nation. So, enjoy this episode and get ready for the football preview tonight!

