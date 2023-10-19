Now With The Wizards, Tyus Jones Is On To A New Stage In His Career

Not much is expected of the Washington Wizards this year. The team finished 35-47 and made several big moves towards a rebuild. The Wizards were part of a three-way trade that saw Kristaps Porzingis go to Boston, Marcus Smart go to Memphis and former Duke point guard savant Tyus Jones go to Washington.

Washington also got Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and the 35th pick in this summer’s draft, which they used for Julian Phillips (they traded him to Chicago for the Bull’s 2026 and 2027 second round picks).

Washington has some other useful pieces, including Jordan Poole, late of the Warriors, Deni Avdija, and rookie Bilal Coulibaly.

Not much is expected of Washington this year, but Jones, who has been a highly respected backup for most of his career, was brought in to run things and his team seems to be responding to him well so far.

Jones and the Wizards played well Wednesday night against RJ Barrett’s New York Knicks, winning 131-106.

Jones finished with 13 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals. Poole racked up 41 points in 27 minutes.

For the Knicks, Barrett hit for 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was not amused by the loss, saying “[d]isappointed would be the perfect word. Obviously we have a lot to work on.”

The pre-season doesn't mean a lot but still, Jones and the Wizards are 3-0. For a team that has struggled for a while, that’s a nice bit of optimism.

Keep this in mind too. Jones is not the most talented guard in the NBA, but he’s among the smartest. He’s built a reputation as a tremendous backup to Ja Morant (as it turned out, he’s vastly more stable and predictable than Morant has been). Now he’s running his own team and, as we said, they seem to be responding to him. We’re not saying the Wizards are going to get to the finals or anything, but Jones is going to make that team better.